The FTSE Small Cap closes 0.5 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 drops 1.0 percent, and the FTSE 250 index falls 0.7 percent.

Noventa plunges 32 percent after the tantalum mine developer says that, following ongoing negotiations with Richmond Capital, the company does not now expect to be able to finalise the long term refinancing plans under the terms announced on May 11, and that, as a consequence, it is exploring other long term refinancing options, including an issue of new equity.

Fairpoint Group gains 9.8 percent as the consumer-focused financial services group says it expects its adjusted profit before tax for year ending 31 December 2012 to be ahead of market expectations, although market conditions in the group's core activities remain subdued.

