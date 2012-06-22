Citigroup has highlighted brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) , healthcare group GlaxoSmithKline and British bank HSBC as among Europe's "Dividend Diamond" stocks which stand out in the current market turmoil.

Citi says, in a strategy note, that European equities - excluding British shares - remain attractive on an absolute dividend yield of more than 4 percent, which it adds was only higher in the 1970s and in 2008-2009.

It also says that European equities now look even cheaper than German bunds, which are themselves trading at around record lows.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net