Shares in Telecom Italia Media jump 8 percent after a report in Italian daily Il Sole 24 ore says preliminary expressions of interest for the company, which its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia has put up for sale, are due later on Friday.

Local traders confirm the move is being driven by the report.

Advisors Mediobanca and Citigroup sent details to interested parties including L'Espresso, Sky Italia, Al-Jazeera and Discovery Channel, a unit of Liberty Media, the report says.

Telecom Italia is up 0.7 percent in early deals, one of the biggest gainers in the FTSEurofirst 300.

