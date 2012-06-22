Shares in Holcim drop 3.1 percent, making it the biggest faller on the Swiss blue-chip index, after its Indian subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements are slapped with a 390 million Swiss franc fine for price-fixing.

"We currently see no positive catalysts today which could push the share price materially," writes Vontobel analyst Andy Schnyder in a note.

"Only a stabilisation in the macroeconomic environment, a better than expected pricing recovery and an over-delivering in the cost optimisation programme would make us more optimistic," says Schnyder, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock.

Shares in ACC and Ambuja Cements slide 3.8 pct and 3 percent, respectively. ($1 = 0.9528 Swiss francs)

