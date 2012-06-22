Credit Suisse halves its "underweight" stance on continental European equities on valuation and earnings momentum grounds, although it remains bearish on European shares due to concerns over the region's economic and political problems caused by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Credit Suisse says relative earnings momentum has improved in the European equities sector and European shares have reached new relative lows based on Shiller/price earnings and price-to-book grounds - excluding financial stocks - making them potentially cheap buys.

The investment bank increases its "underweight" stance on European employment agencies and retailers, choosing to allocate this money to European insurance stocks, while it will remain "overweight" on traditional defensive stocks such as healthcare group Novartis, food retailer Ahold and consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.

"We continue to believe that, under most scenarios, investors should buy dollar earners and domestic Germany," it adds in a strategy note.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net