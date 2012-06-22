The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.3 percent in early trade, outperforming bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, as concerns over the global growth outlook picture following recent data unsettles investors.

Max Petroleum plunges 54 percent after the Kazakhstan-focused oil producer says it may have to significantly curtail its exploration if it does not get additional funding, and that drilling at its NUR-1 exploration well would be delayed due to technical problems.

"We will reduce our target price later in the day to reflect i) the increased risk for the NUR-1 well, ii) heightened financial risk, iii) reduced availability of capital for development funding and iv) lower crude oil prices. In the immediate term we suggest selling out of the stock," Merchant Securities says in a note, downgrading its rating for Max Petroleum to "sell"

Xcite Energy gains 1.6 percent after the energy explorer says it has signed a $155 million reserves-based loan facility which will be used to provide a substantial part of funding required for the Phase 1b development of its Bentley field in the North Sea, and that it intends to pursue other options to provide the balance of the funding required, which could be provided by potential farm-out of an appropriate interest in the field.

"We see this as positive news for Xcite as it adds further clarification to the company's potential financing in the event of a satisfactory first phase development programme. The share price has come off in recent weeks along with the sector in general, and we could see this trend reversing this morning given the increased funding security," Seymour Pierce says in a note, repeating its "add" rating and 242 pence price target on Xcite.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net