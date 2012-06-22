Shares in Solvay drop 5 percent, hitting a 4-month low after Citigroup cuts its rating for the stock to "sell" from "hold", With a reduced target price of 75 euros down from 100 euros, saying that a fall in prices for its PVC and caustic soda will affect its outlook for the second half of the year.

"The shares have performed well and trade at a premium to its industrial peers, which, in our view, creates significant risk to the share price outlook given the risk to earnings in 2H12," Citi says in a cautious review of the European Chemicals sector.

Solvay forecast in May that profit in 2012 should be broadly in line with last year -- roughly 2.1 billion euros -- as an efficiency drive and the benefits of its 3.4 billion-euro ($4.44 billion) purchase of French specialty chemicals group Rhodia offset tough markets.

Citigroup cuts its estimates across the board for European chemicals firms as it thinks the current economic slowdown is impacting the sector, and the anticipated second-half recovery will prove elusive.

The broker also cuts its target prices for peers Akzo Nobel, Arkema, BASF, and Lanxess, all of which are also lower.

