The FTSE Small Cap index remains 0.3 percent lower at midday, performing better than the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which shed 0.8 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.

Max Petroleum drops 52 percent after the Kazakhstan-focused oil producer says it may have to significantly curtail its exploration if it does not get additional funding, and that drilling at its NUR-1 exploration well would be delayed due to technical problems.

"We will reduce our target price later in the day to reflect i) the increased risk for the NUR-1 well, ii) heightened financial risk, iii) reduced availability of capital for development funding and iv) lower crude oil prices. In the immediate term we suggest selling out of the stock," Merchant Securities says in a note, downgrading its rating for Max Petroleum to "sell"

GW Pharmaceuticals gains 0.6 percent as the drug developer says German regulator G-BA has established the positive additional benefit of its cannabis-based product Sativex in the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis Spasticity.

