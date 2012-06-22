The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.4 percent, while the blue chips shed 1 percent, and the mid caps <.FTMC, fall 1.1 percent.

Max Petroleum plunges 54 percent after the Kazakhstan-focused oil producer says it may have to significantly curtail its exploration if it does not get additional funding, and that drilling at its NUR-1 exploration well would be delayed due to technical problems.

Copper Development Corp adds 2.5 percent after the miner increases its gross measured resource estimate at the Hinoba-an copper project in the Philippines by around 20 percent to 130.9 million tones, taking them to a level sufficient for a bankable feasibility study without more resource drilling.

