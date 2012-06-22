Shares in Marks & Spencer (M&S) fall 3.2 percent, underperforming a 0.8 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Exane BNP Paribas starts coverage on the British retailer with an "underperform" rating and 290 pence target price in a mixed review of the European apparel general retail sector.

Exane points out that targets have been cut at M&S, capital expenditure trimmed, and the P&L has stalled, yet M&S shares trade on a premium to peers.

Overall, the broker says UK apparel retailers have invested to hold market share, which has come at the expense of the independent sector, and it favours the self-help, buyback and valuation of Debenhams over Next.

Exane starts coverage of Debenhams with an "outperform" rating and 90 pence target price, with Next started as "neutral" with a price target of 3,150 pence.

The broker also starts online apparel retailer ASOS with an "outperform" rating and 2,050 pence target price, as although the stock trades on a high multiple it believes it has high growth and a big opportunity.

In Europe, Exane starts Spain's Inditex with an "outperform" rating and 88 euros price target as thinks it should benefit from Asian expansion, a sourcing advantage, and the prospect of material cash returns.

And the broker starts Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz with an "underperform" rating and 200 Swedish crowns target price as it thinks the firm's margins are under pressure, its investments are not working and forecasts have downside risk.

"Apparel retailers are waking up to a new reality, following a period of debt fuelled consumer growth and aggressive space expansion. The structural shift in sourcing from Europe to Asia and a weakening dollar created a once in a generation labour rate arbitrage. This is over. Apparel retailers need new strategies to deliver growth," Exane says in its note.

