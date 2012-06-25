Europe equity funds posted their fifth straight week of outflows last week, although the overall redemptions were limited by $869 million committed to Germany Equity Funds by institutional investors, data from EPFR Global shows.

"Investors may be backing the thesis that events in the euro zone have reached the point where policymakers have to take the steps markets think they should have three years ago," EPFR Global's director of research Cameron Brandt writes in a note.

Overall, equity funds around the world posted back-to-back weekly inflows for the first time since mid-March, says the research firm, which tracks both traditional and alternative funds globally.

"The latest flows are consistent with expectations that central banks will step up to the plate again, putting more pressure on those holding cash and safe haven debt and boosting the attraction of riskier, more rewarding asset classes and tangible alternatives to paper currencies," Brandt writes.

