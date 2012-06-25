LONDON, June 25 - Shares in Wm Morrison Supermarkets fall 2.5 percent, the FTSE 100 index's second biggest faller, after Britain's No. 4 grocer says group finance director Richard Pennycook will leave the business next June after eight years at the firm.

Analysts at Shore Capital say news of the planned departure of the highly regarded Pennycook is unwelcome.

"Pennycook's announcement comes at a time when the company is not trading particularly well in relative or absolute terms. As such, we imagine that CEO, Dalton Philips, could have done without this development," they say, reiterating their "sell" stance on the stock.

"Morrison will not sell any fewer baked beans because its finance director is going. However, his departure is an unwelcome loss and distraction for the board," they add.

