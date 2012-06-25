JPMorgan recommends that investors remain "underweight" on cyclical stocks, arguing that earnings expectations for the sector's companies remain too high and that luxury goods, chemicals, car manufacturers and capital goods companies could all come under pressure.

"Earnings expectations remain too high (17 percent earnings per share growth rate expected for 2013 for the sector). We think Q2 reporting season will be a reality check," it says in a strategy note.

The investment bank adds that other reasons to stay "underweight" on the sector include the fact that current valuations have just come back to the long-term average, which it says do not provide 'much of a cushion', while countries' PMIs (purchasing managers indexes) are continuing to fall and cyclicals have tended to underperform in this backdrop.

