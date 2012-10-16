Standard Life Investments likes UK consumer stocks and companies well-placed to benefit from a U.S. economic recovery, while taking a more cautious stance on defensives.

"Consumer facing sectors, such as travel and leisure, continue to show evidence of earnings progress, and we continue to prefer stocks such as easyJet as well as pub companies Whitbread and Greene King," Thomas Moore, investment director for UK equities, writes in Standard Life's quarterly outlook.

"Elsewhere, we are invested in stocks that are set to benefit from tentative signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, including advertising group WPP and building materials company Wolseley."

UK consumer discretionary earnings are seen up 11.3 percent next year, against a rise of just 0.9 percent for healthcare, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates.

In Europe, Standard Life's top picks include Ryanair, thanks in part to its high dividend yield.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net