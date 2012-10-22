Technology firms are among the most heavily shorted companies in Europe ahead of earnings this week, as disappointing results elsewhere in the sector fuel expectations they may also underperform, data provider Markit says.

Semiconductor maker Aixtron has 23.7 percent of its shares out on loan, followed by computer firm Logitech and software company Temenos Group, with 22 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

The number of shares out on loan is a proxy for demand from hedge funds and others to borrow the stock for resale in the hope the price will fall, so-called short-selling. If it does, they then buy it back at the reduced price, return the stock to its original owner and pocket the difference in price.

The tech sector has already been hit by disappointing results this earnings season, including Microsoft and Google.

Reuters messaging rm://alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net