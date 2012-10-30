Shares in European insurers rise 1.2 percent, more than recouping the previous day's losses, as investor concerns about losses resulting from a major storm hitting the United States' North Atlantic coast ease.

The storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status overnight, is estimated to result in insured losses of between $5 billion and $10 billion, according to catastrophe modeling agency Eqecat.

Analysts at Citigroup, Societe Generale and Oriel Securities say European insurers should be able to absorb their portion of the losses, possibly resulting in lower earnings but with no significant impact on their capital.

"This would imply a relatively modest loss for (European insurers and reinsurers)," Citigroup's analysts say in a note.

"Given the strong level of profitability we expect from the reinsurers in the first three quarters of 2012 ... this seems likely to remain an earnings event for the sector."

They say it is likely primary U.S. insurers may take the biggest hit, as happened after Hurricane Irene which struck the U.S. Gulf coast in 2011.

This view is shared by Societe Generale, which estimates European reinsurers such as Swiss Re and Munich Re would only be affected if losses "reach or exceed" $10 billion.

"Losses for Hurricane Irene were around $100m for Zurich, $100 million for Swiss Re and 195 million euros for Munich Re," Soc Gen says in a note.

"When looking at Probable Maximum Loss (PML) on a North Atlantic Hurricane for Swiss Re, the net loss would be $3.2bn, or around 10 percent of Swiss Re's shareholders' funds, so it seems we are very far from anything that would be a cause for concern."

Oriel Securities estimates UK insurers will "easily absorb" losses arising from the storm although it warns their second-half profitability would be dented if total losses exceed $7 billion. They keep a buy recommendation for Catlin and an add stance on Hiscox.

