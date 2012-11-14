Improving funding conditions could support merger and
acquisition activity, reckons Nomura, with its strategists
highlighting Informa and Sky Deutschland
among possible targets.
"One cannot ignore the fact that funding conditions in terms
of market access and pricing have eased significantly and this
can only be good for companies/private equity firms wishing to
embark on aggressive growth investments," Nomura notes.
However, it adds that "the decisions of corporates/private
equity to get involved in M&A will largely depend on their views
with regard to China/Europe/the US fiscal cliff, among others."
Nomura sees a high likelihood of a bid for African Barrick
Gold, estimating the offer will fall in the 500-550 pence range.
Imperial Tobacco, meanwhile, could become the subject of
a bid from primarily BAT and Japan Tobacco,
the strategists say.
The list also includes Beiersdorf, Invensys
, ITV, Kloeckner, National Suisse
, Rhoen Klinikum, Severn Trent, Swiss
Life and UBM.
