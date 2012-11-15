Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
The luxury sector valuations in Europe remain attractive despite forecasts of a moderate earnings growth environment in 2013 and the sector is likely to offer value to longer-term investors, Nomura says.
"We see the sector as attractive for medium- to long-term investors given ongoing high rates of return, global exposure and strong pricing power, with an improvement in China a potential boost in the latter part of (2013)" it says in a note.
Nomura's key stock picks are French retail and luxury group PPR and German group Adidas, saying both companies continue to pursue individual strategies and demonstrate market share gains as well as margin potential.
It says that watches remain under pressure in Asia, owing to more moderate levels of gifting.
"But structurally, we see Richemont and Swatch as well positioned - the former for its high returns, pricing power and cash generation, and the latter through regulatory benefits and a diverse brand portfolio."
Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.