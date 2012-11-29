The following stocks will be added to the pan-European STOXX 600 index
as part of a reshuffle due to become effective at the market open on
Dec. 24, 2012:
SMURFIT KAPPA GRP (Ireland, Industrial Goods & Services, )
SKY DEUTSCHLAND (Germany, Media, )
HOWDEN JOINERY GRP (UK, Industrial Goods & Services, )
FLUGHAFEN ZURICH (Switzerland, Industrial Goods & Services, )
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT (U.K., Financial Services, )
RUBIS (France, Utilities, )
THROMBOGENICS (Belgium, Health Care, )
ZIGGO NV (Netherlands, Telecommunications, )
POLYUS GOLD INTL (UK, Basic Resources, )
The following stocks will be removed from the index:
WACKER CHEMIE (Germany, Chemicals, )
STRAUMANN (Switzerland, Health Care, )
SOFINA (Belgium, Financial Services, )
PZ CUSSONS (UK, Personal & Household Goods, )
PUMA (Germany, Personal & Household Goods, )
NOBEL BIOCARE HLDG (Switzerland, Health Care, )
LEONI (Germany, Industrial Goods & Services, )
INDUSTRIVARDEN A (Sweden, Financial Services, )
BOURBON (France, Oil & Gas, )
