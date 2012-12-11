ABN AMRO Private Banking stays positive on equities and
keeps its "overweight" stance, encouraged by signs of a
bottoming out of the global economic cycle and continued strong
corporate balance sheets and dividend distributions.
"The convergence of improved economic conditions and
investors fleeing low yields feeds our positive outlook for
equities," Didier Duret, chief investment officer of ABN AMRO
Private Banking, says in a note.
"Investors are facing the harsh reality that they cannot
achieve decent real yields without venturing into assets exposed
to economic risk. 'Safe haven' flows have massively compressed
bond yields, forcing institutional and private investors to
consider equities for their target returns."
The bank's preferred sectors are industrials, particularly
capital goods, energy and healthcare, the bank says, adding that
international companies with direct exposure to fast-growing
emerging markets are also favoured.
"'Masters of Manufacturing' is the equity theme identified
for the first quarter of 2013. It focuses on companies
supporting or delivering production efficiencies and higher
manufacturing standards via improved tools and IT."
The companies under the theme include ABB, BASF
, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, BMW
and Volkswagen.
