BRIEF-Loyal Equipments gets 14.6 mln rupees order from Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
* Got order from Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Switzerland worth INR 14.6 million
With the world economy set to slowly warm up in 2013, some of European-listed construction, industrial and energy companies could do well, reckons RBC Capital Management.
RBC CM's list of top 30 stocks for 2013 features seven European names, two of them from UK, which is broadly in line with the 20 percent weighting that the region has in its research coverage universe.
"The energy sector underperformed the broader market in 2012. We believe there are attractive investment opportunities with high quality operators and established track records," RBC analysts say in a note.
Here, their top European picks are Tullow Oil and Statoil, which "have demonstrated consistent success within the Energy E&P sector and have compelling exploration and/or production prospects".
Industrials, namely Schneider Electric and Philips, are picked as likely to benefit from a broader economic recovery, while Wolseley should do well if the U.S. housing market picks up.
The list also includes two non-euro zone financials. Swedbank, also a top pick for 2012 and up 41 so far this year, remains in favour thanks to strong profit growth, a good balance sheet and efficiency gains.
Swiss asset manager GAM, meanwhile, is picked for an attractive return potential and an "unwarranted" valuation discount to the sector.
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher on Monday, at 7,278.92 points after hitting an intra-day high of 7,298.47, the highest level since mid-January, as a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supported the broader market. It now stands some 75 points below its record peak scaled on Jan. 16. * TUI: European to
NEW YORK, Feb 14 As century-old Wall Street brokerages have agonized over the fate of a major U.S. regulation on retirement advice, younger Silicon Valley counterparts have coolly shrugged their shoulders.