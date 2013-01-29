European shares turn negative, EDF weighs - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 8 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley was the top broker for cash equity trading in Europe in 2012, with volumes of 905 billion euros, followed by Credit Suisse, at 812 billion euros, and Deutsche Bank, at 775 billion euros, Markit MSA says.
Japan's Nomura came fourth, followed by UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and JPMorgan. Societe Generale, with cash equity trading volumes of 202 billion euros, completed the top 10.
Overall, European brokers' cash equity trading volumes fell 7 percent last year, according to Markit MSA data, as investors shunned risk and favoured fixed income investments.
The data - which covers about 75 percent of all cash equity trading in Europe across traditional exchanges, multi-lateral trading facilities and over-the-counter markets - shows that European equity client trading was down 7.3 percent to 6,871 billion euros compared with 7,411 billion euros for 2011.
Trading volumes in EMEA exchange-traded fund (ETFs) saw a decline of 61 billion euros from the previous year, to 253 billion euros, although net new assets under management rose 23.5 billion euros, to 284 billion euros.
Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
LONDON, March 8 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.
TAIPEI, March 8 A senior executive of the Taiwan branch of Credit Suisse Group AG is under investigation for suspected insider trading, a Taiwan prosecutor said on Wednesday.