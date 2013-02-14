Shares in Nestle fall 2.3 percent from their all-time high as slightly disappointing results from the world's biggest food group trigger some profit taking.

Nestle is among the top fallers on a 0.1 percent-stronger FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares, with volume on the Swiss stock high at 70 percent of its full-day average for the past 90 day.

Charts show a gap between Wednesday's low at 64.3 francs and Thursday's high at 63.5 francs, a technical signal that traders regard as bearish. The shares currently at 63.1 Swiss francs.

Nestle's fourth-quarter sales growth of 5.4 percent and a second-half earnings margin before interest and taxes of 15.4 percent were slightly below consensus expectations, Liberum Capital says.

"For Nestle standards we would call this a miss," Liberum's analyst Pablo Zuanic says in a note, reiterating its "hold" stance on the stock.

"We continue to prefer among 'food' stocks Unilever (but more because of its HPC unit, with the expectation large chunks of food may be divested at some point)."

Nestle's shares trade at 19.2 times their expected earnings for the next 12 months, a slight premium to other food giants such as Danone at 18.9 times and Unilever at 16.6, Starmine data shows.

For more on Nestle's results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net