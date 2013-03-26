(Adds detail, company comment)

LONDON, March 26 Shares in British property consultancy Savills fall 7.4 percent and traders say a placement of 7.8 million shares by Credit Suisse is weighing on the stock.

One trader says the shares were placed at 535 pence, against the current price of around 534 pence. According to Thomson Reuters data, the placement accounts for around 5.9 percent of Savills's business.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the placement was carried out on behalf of private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group. Trading volume in Savills stock is 290 percent of its 90-day daily average.

"Very little volume trading for a stock that has had such a large placing and is usually highly illiquid. Either the new owner(s) of the block insisted on a steep discount, or traders are speculating that the broker is wearing a portion of this," a London based trader says.

Oaktree is the majority owner of Countrywide Holdings , Britain's largest estate agency by revenue, which enjoyed a strong return to the market last week.

It is also among Savills' biggest shareholders, after investment firms Artisan Partners, Franklin Equity Group and Savills's employee share scheme, according to Thomson Reuters data. Artisan Partners and Franklin Equity respectively own 10.8 percent and 10.2 percent, the data showed.

Savills reported a 21 percent increase in 2012 pretax profits on March 14, boosted by strong deal activity in Asia and demand for upmarket homes and offices in central London.

Savills and Credit Suisse decline to comment while Oaktree Capital are not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova and David Brett; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)