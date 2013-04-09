European staffing firms Randstad and Adecco shed up to 2
percent and could fall as much as 6 percent as increasingly challenging macro
conditions weigh on the outlook for the sector, according to Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse downgrades Dutch firm Randstad to "underperform" from
"neutral" and reduces Adecco to "neutral from "outperform" while cutting
2013-2014 earnings estimates for both companies by 4 percent, citing recent weak
PMI data in the U.S. and Europe as reason to be bearish short-term.
Credit Suisse says the PMIs suggest that the recovery in recruitment
markets, particularly in Europe, may take longer to come through than they had
previously expected.
"Given the close correlation between both temp markets and staffing agency
share prices with PMI data, we expect further pressure on both market
expectations and share prices in the near term," Credit Suisse says in a note.
The investment bank says that when U.S. PMI data have fallen 5 points or
more, the staffers have only outperformed the market on 1 of the past 11
occasions and have typically underperformed by 6 percent.
