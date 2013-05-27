Shares in Swiss watchmakers Swatch Group and Richemont rise after a Chinese official said import duties on Swiss watches will fall by 60 percent over the next 10 years.

China's Assistant Minister of Commerce, Yu Jianhua, said on Monday import duties on Swiss watches would be cut as part of a free trade agreement set to be signed in July.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca says the deal "could be the boost that sets consumption back on track as prices in China could correct materially."

Shares in Swatch are up 0.3 percent at 574 Swiss francs at 1141 GMT and Richemont rises 0.6 percent to 89.15 francs, outperforming a flat sector index.

