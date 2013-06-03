European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
Shares in Swiss-based Roche fall 3.4 percent to lead the European healthcare index lower after data showed its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin had failed to prolong survival for patients suffering from a type of brain tumour.
The news, which came out on Sunday, had prompted a fresh batch of profit-taking on a stock that had been a previous market darling, up 40 percent in 2013, a Zurich-based trader says.
"No reason other than drugs under pressure and this was probably the best held, biggest consensual long in the sector," he says, although its 13 percent fall over the last 10 days meant "we are getting to the point where it's overdone".
Another trader said pressure on the share increased in the afternoon after U.S. markets opened.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.