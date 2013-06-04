Commodities giant Glencore Xstrata and Swiss bank Credit Suisse will be joining the pan-European blue-chip index STOXX Europe 50 , index operator STOXX Limited says.

The two stocks will replace miner Anlgo American and fashion retailer H&M, with changes taking place on June 24.

There won't be any changes to the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.

Shares in the two benchmark indexes attract investment funds, which play index tracking strategies such as exchanged-traded funds (ETFs).

