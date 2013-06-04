European stocks futures point to higher open on a heavy day of company earnings - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Commodities giant Glencore Xstrata and Swiss bank Credit Suisse will be joining the pan-European blue-chip index STOXX Europe 50 , index operator STOXX Limited says.
The two stocks will replace miner Anlgo American and fashion retailer H&M, with changes taking place on June 24.
There won't be any changes to the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.
Shares in the two benchmark indexes attract investment funds, which play index tracking strategies such as exchanged-traded funds (ETFs).
ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,677 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and its 2.25 percent bond maturing in 2031 in a tender . (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)