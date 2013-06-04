European stocks futures point to higher open on a heavy day of company earnings - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Shares in Swiss-based Nestle rise 2.4 percent to lead the blue-chip index in a technical recovery after the stock was oversold during a recent rebalance of the MSCI index series, traders say.
"This is a technical recovery. The shares were under a lot of pressure in the last few sessions," says one trader, citing the rebalancing, which had "reduced Switzerland's weighting".
That change meant many tracker funds and others who benchmark themselves against the index needed to sell shares in Nestle to reflect the new weightings.
Hedge funds and others often bet around the move hoping to profit from price dislocations, which can result in excessively large moves that subsequently correct.
Nestle is currently the largest Swiss stock by market capitalisation, at 202 billion Swiss francs ($211.81 billion).
For more double click on
($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs)
Reuters Messaging rm://rupert.pretterklieber.reuters.com@reuters.net
Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net
Reuters Messaging rm://simon.jessop.reuters.com@reuters.net
LONDON, March 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,677 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and its 2.25 percent bond maturing in 2031 in a tender . (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)