Shares in Swiss-based Nestle rise 2.4 percent to lead the blue-chip index in a technical recovery after the stock was oversold during a recent rebalance of the MSCI index series, traders say.

"This is a technical recovery. The shares were under a lot of pressure in the last few sessions," says one trader, citing the rebalancing, which had "reduced Switzerland's weighting".

That change meant many tracker funds and others who benchmark themselves against the index needed to sell shares in Nestle to reflect the new weightings.

Hedge funds and others often bet around the move hoping to profit from price dislocations, which can result in excessively large moves that subsequently correct.

Nestle is currently the largest Swiss stock by market capitalisation, at 202 billion Swiss francs ($211.81 billion).

($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs)

