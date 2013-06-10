Ams shares lose 21 percent in early morning trade on Monday after the
company issued a profit warning.
The firm, which produces analog integrated circuits and sensors, said it
expected a lower revenue trajectory in the second half of 2013 compared to
previous expectations.
Ams also said it expected year-on-year revenue growth for the full year
2013.
"Although we're aware that ams' outlook presented a certain risk from
customers, it seems however that today's announcement contradicts earlier
statements, raising fresh questions about the communications policy. The
recovery of trust could take a little longer," analysts at Vontobel say in a
note.
