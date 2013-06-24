A total of around 860 billion euros ($1.13 trillion) has been wiped off the
value of firms in the benchmark STOXX Europe 600 since U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on May 22 that a decision to scale back the
Fed's quantitative easing programme could come at one of the central bank's
"next few meetings", Thomson Reuters data shows.
The pan-European STOXX 600, home of bellwethers such as Unilever,
Royal Dutch Shell and Novartis, has dropped 11 percent since
May 22 and is on track to record its biggest monthly loss in nearly two years.
That slide has taken the combined market capitalisation of companies in the
index to 6.93 trillion euros over the same period.
Last week, Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its
quantitative easing programme later this year, fuelling a worldwide selloff in
stocks, fixed income and commodities.
