Shares in Holcim surge 4.4 percent to outpace a
0.9 percent firmer Swiss index after the Indian rupee
rallies to a 1-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised markets by maintaining its stimulus programme.
India is the Swiss cement maker's biggest market and a sharp
depreciation in the local currency on expectations the Fed may
begin tapering this year had raised concern that
foreign-exchange headwinds could weigh on Holcim's profit
margin.
But the Fed's decision to not dial back its easy money
policy is expected to provide a reprieve to the local central
bank at its next policy making.
"Look at the rupee, it's very strong," says one trader.
ZKB analyst Martin Huesler says despite the slowdown in
emerging markets, Holcim's chief executive told an investor
meeting he was still confident that India would perform better
in the second half than the first.
"After the rather early end to the monsoon season in India
compared to 2012, there appear to be signs of a recovery in the
Indian cement market," Huesler writes in a note.
Shares in Holcim are up 4.4 percent at 70.70 Swiss francs by
0844 GMT, compared to .
Reuters messaging
rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net