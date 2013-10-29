Lower uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment and accelerating growth should help the performance of equities versus bonds, according to Credit Suisse, although they are underweight on defensive stocks with exposure to emerging markets.

A decreasing level of macro uncertainty should reduce the risk premium that gets placed on equities, and Credit Suisse find a close correlation between the OECD's leading indicator of growth and equity performance.

"Equities tend to outperform bonds when growth accelerates, especially if stronger growth is accompanied by low inflationary pressures... (and inflationary pressures are) unlikely to materialise before the middle of 2015," analysts at Credit Suisse write in a note.

The other two main macro themes identified by the Swiss bank also should help equities, which Credit Suisse is "overweight" on.

Slowing emerging market growth relative to that in developed markets should cause commodity prices to ease, helping net commodity importers, while rising bond yields could prompt investors to switch from bonds into equity, so long as monetary conditions do not tighten so quickly as to crimp global growth.

All four themes will cause consumer staples to underperform, however, according to the analysts, as their defensive nature hinders them in times of growth and reduced uncertainty, and they also have large emerging market exposure and behave very similarly to bonds.

"As bond proxies in the equity market, consumer staples have a near-perfect negative correlation with bond yields," the note says.

"Consequently, bond yields rising from their depressed crisis levels is consistent with further underperformance for the consumer staples."

