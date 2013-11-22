Shares in Tiscali rise 8.7 percent to the top of the FTSE Italia
all-share index on talk the internet provider is being targeted by
Sky Italia, a satellite TV operator owned by U.S. media group News Corp's
.
In an unsourced report, Italian daily Milano Finanza says Sky Italia is
looking at Tiscali but adds no advisers have been appointed.
"The idea of selling Tiscali could be quite reasonable... but we need to
wait for a hint, a sense, anything from Sky," says a Milan-based trader.
Talk of a Sky Italia interest in the internet provider has emerged before.
Sky Italia could not be reached for comment. Tiscali declined to comment.
Sky Italia currently offers packages bundling TV, phone and Internet
services in partnership with telecoms company Fastweb, which is owned by
Swisscom.
Last week, Tiscali reported net profit of 0.3 million euros ($403,800) for
the third quarter, compared with a 3 million euro net loss in the same period of
2012.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
