Shares in Symrise are seen rising 2.1 percent to the top of
Germany's mid-cap index, according to pre-market data, as traders cite
a note from Berenberg which raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from
"hold", saying its diverse customer mix should help it grow faster than peers
like Givaudan.
"Multinational companies represent only 30 percent of Symrise's customer
base, another 30 percent are regional clients and the rest are local clients. We
believe that this split makes Symrise more resilient during the economic
slowdown," Berenberg analysts say in a note, raising their target price on the
stock to 38 euros from 32 euros.
Symrise's stock has edged up 1.5 percent over the past six months,
underperforming, compared with a 0.5 percent gain by Givaudan and a 10 percent
increase by the MDAX index.
