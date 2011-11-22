Shares in British buyout debt investor Intermediate Capital top the FTSE 250 risers' list after the group reports forecast-beating first-half profit and says it should benefit from tighter credit market conditions.

The stock changes hands at 231 pence by 1110 GMT, an increase of 10.5 percent, but still down by a third in the year to date.

The company's first-half earnings are "well above" expectations, say analysts at Oriel Securities, adding that the stock has been held back this year by exposure to eurozone assets held in the group's investment portfolio.

Intermediate's pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 of 108.8 million pounds are ahead of the 81.09 million pounds expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

