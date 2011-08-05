European stock index futures sink in early trade following a plunge on Wall Street on mounting fears over the prospect of another recession and worries about Italy and Spain's debt troubles.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 2.5 to 3.4 percent.

The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on escalating worries that the world's biggest economy is staring at another economic downturn and that Spain and Italy could become the next dominos to fall in the euro zone debt crisis.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

PRUDENTIAL PLC INTERIM

ALLIANZ SE Q2

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Q2

SANOMA OYJ Q2

ETABLISSEMENTS DELHAIZE FRERES SA Q2

LOGICA PLC INTERIM

SECURITAS AB Q2 (SECUb.ST)

SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC Q2

WILLIAM HILL PLC INTERIM

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA H1

OLD MUTUAL PLC INTERIM

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC INTERIM

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA H1

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 Eog Resources Inc

Q4 Procter & Gamble Co

Q2 PPL Corp.

Q3 Viacom Inc VIAb

Q2 Windstream Corp

Q2 The Washington Post Company

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

0645 FR Trade balance Jun

0715 CH CPI Jul

0800 IT Ind Prd Jun

0830 GB PPI input Jul

0830 GB PPI output Jul

0830 GB PPI Core Jul

0900 IT GDP P Q2

1000 DE Totl Ind P Jun

1230 US Av earnings Jul

1230 US N-F payrolls Jul

1230 US Unemployment Jul

