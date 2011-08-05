European stock index futures sink in early trade following a plunge on Wall Street on mounting fears over the prospect of another recession and worries about Italy and Spain's debt troubles.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 2.5 to 3.4 percent.
The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on escalating worries that the world's biggest economy is staring at another economic downturn and that Spain and Italy could become the next dominos to fall in the euro zone debt crisis.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
PRUDENTIAL PLC INTERIM
ALLIANZ SE Q2
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Q2
SANOMA OYJ Q2
ETABLISSEMENTS DELHAIZE FRERES SA Q2
LOGICA PLC INTERIM
SECURITAS AB Q2 (SECUb.ST)
SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC Q2
WILLIAM HILL PLC INTERIM
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA H1
OLD MUTUAL PLC INTERIM
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC INTERIM
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA H1
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 Eog Resources Inc
Q4 Procter & Gamble Co
Q2 PPL Corp.
Q3 Viacom Inc VIAb
Q2 Windstream Corp
Q2 The Washington Post Company
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):
0645 FR Trade balance Jun
0715 CH CPI Jul
0800 IT Ind Prd Jun
0830 GB PPI input Jul
0830 GB PPI output Jul
0830 GB PPI Core Jul
0900 IT GDP P Q2
1000 DE Totl Ind P Jun
1230 US Av earnings Jul
1230 US N-F payrolls Jul
1230 US Unemployment Jul
