The FTSE Small Cap index drops to its lowest levels since late September, off 3.2 percent, while the FTSE 100 drops 2.1 percent and the midcaps are 2.5 percent weaker, on mounting concerns that the United States may be facing another recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis is escalating.

Miners and energy stocks took a pummelling as investors fretted about the demand picture, with Regency Mines and Bahamas Petroleum among the worst small-cap casualties, off 35 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Axis-Shield outperforms the market, trading flat, after the medical diagnostics firm says a 230-million-pound ($375.4 million) offer approach from larger U.S. rival Alere Inc has "fundamentally undervalued" the company and its future prospects.

