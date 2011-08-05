Shares in Smith & Nephew climb to the top of a skimpy list of blue-chip risers, up 2 percent, after the artificial joint maker unveils second-quarter results which Investec Securities says are good, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating and 720 pence target price.

The company says its orthopaedics division grew revenue by 4 percent in the second quarter, outperforming a flat market, on demand for its knee products, and that it will continue to take share from rivals.

"Mix and the phasing of investment will have a slight negative impact on FY2011 margins (EPS downgrades of around 1 percent) but the overall direction of travel remains unchanged," Investec says in a note.

"Whilst we suspect today's solid statement will be overshadowed by macro events and that this may hold back short-term performance, in our view the shares look good value."

Smith & Nephew's shares have sustained recent sharp falls. Up until Thursday's close, they had shed around 18 percent over the last three weeks.

