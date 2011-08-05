Shares in Rightmove fall 7.9 percent, faring worse than a 3.0-percent decline on the FTSE 250 , as JP Morgan cuts its recommendation on the British property website to "neutral" from "overweight" citing concerns over a lack of catalysts for near-term earnings upgrades.

"The UK housing market remains weak and recent UK property metrics do not show any sign of improvement ... We see any additional tailwind from the UK housing market as unlikely in the short term," JP Morgan says in a note.

Rightmove shares remain up nearly 40 percent in 2011, compared to an 11 percent fall on the FTSE 250 .

JP Morgan says this is due to Rightmove's consistently strong operational performance, resilient business model and high market share and strong cash distribution to shareholders, which provides some downside protection.

