The FTSE Small Cap index slumps 3.8 percent, to its lowest levels since late September, with the blue chips off 2.2 percent and the midcaps down 2.5 percent ahead of key U.S. jobs data, on mounting concerns that the United States may be facing another recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis is escalating.

Miners and energy stocks took a pummelling as investors fretted about the demand picture, with Regency Mines among the worst small-cap casualties, down 19 percent.

But there are some bright spots amongst the markets carnage.

Vectura gains 3.1 percent as the firm extending a deal with Sandoz for its generic lung drug VR315 -- a rival for GlaxoSmithKline's top-selling Advair -- to the rest of the world outside the United States.

In reaction, Peel Hunt raises its target price for Vectura to 115 pence from 147 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

