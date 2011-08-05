European shares are higher as Wall Street opens in positive territory, after data showed far more U.S. jobs than forecast were created in July.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.2 percent at 996.57 points, having been as low as 961.45 earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 1.3 and 1.5 percent in early trading, after steep falls in the previous session.

U.S. job growth accelerated more than expected in July as private employers stepped up hiring, a development that eased fears the economy was sliding into a fresh recession.

