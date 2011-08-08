Shares in Chariot Oil & Gas soar 17.5 percent, making the British explorer one of the biggest gainers in London, after it secures oil major BP as a partner to help it look for oil off the coast of Namibia.

"These are good terms to have secured from a big industry partner, which serves as a validation of the potential Chariot sees on its acreage," say analysts at Jefferies, who have a "buy" rating on Chariot.

Broker Collins Stewart, which also has a "buy" rating, say the conclusion of the long-awaited farm-out deal should remove any scepticism regarding the potential of the exploration programme off the coast of Namibia.

"In securing BP as its second partner on Block 2714A, beside Petrobras , Chariot has attracted the interest of two of the world's most experienced deepwater explorers demonstrating the validity of its exploration strategy," the analysts says.

