Shares in Rolls Royce gain 2.5 percent as UBS upgrades its rating on the engine maker to "neutral" from "sell", saying the recent share price fall suggests the market now understands the risk to Offshore OE (original equipment) production next year.

UBS says its recent 4 pence reduction in 2012 earnings per share estimates reflects a 45 percent reduction in its 2012 offshore OE production forecasts, but the resilience of the firm's civil aftermarket model underpins earnings.

"The civil aerospace model, with a relatively modern fleet and increasing fleet size, means that Rolls-Royce profitability should be relatively resilient to the global economic perturbations," it says.

