LONDON Aug 8 Spanish and Italian bank shares lead a bounce by Europe's lenders after the European Central Bank signals it will it will buy Spanish and Italian government bonds to halt financial market contagion.

Although a downgrade of U.S. debt by rating agency Standard & Poor's and fears of further trouble for euro zone and U.S. economies unsettled Asian markets early on Monday, Europe's banks reacted positively to the ECB plans, seen as a watershed in its fire-fighting efforts.

Shares in Santander and BBVA and UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo all surge more than 6 percent. The STOXX 600 Banking index bounces 3.4 percent after sinking to a two-year low on Friday after a five-day tumble.

"The key market risk remains the European sovereign debt crisis. Purchases by the ECB of Italian and Spanish bonds might help at the periphery, but we simply do not think the central bank has the firepower to make a tangible difference," says Andrew Lim, analyst at Espirito Santo in London.

Buying of Greek, Irish and Portuguese bonds had failed to stop their problems, and the scale of support needed for Italy and Spain is daunting, he says.

