Goldman Sachs cuts its target for STOXX Europe 600 as it lowers its earnings per share forecasts for European companies for 2011 and 2012 to reflect the lower rate of economic growth.

Goldman says in a note that it cuts STOXX Europe 600 to 255 points from a previous 280 on a three-month view. It is still about 7 percent higher than the current levels of 238.46 points.

On a six-month basis, Goldman cuts its target to 265 points from an earlier forecast of 300, and its 12-month target to 280 from 315.

"We see much higher uncertainty around these forecasts than usual. If sovereign risks get resolved and the growth slowdown proves to be temporary we could easily see a 25 percent rebound," it says.

"On the other hand if the risks of a recession or an escalation of sovereign issues materialise there would be significant further downside. We see valuation as a strong supportive factor with the current 7.4 percent risk premium being similar to February 2009 levels."

