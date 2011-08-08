UniCredit retains its defensive stance with an "underweight" on euro zone equities, and cuts its year-end target for the Euro STOXX 50 index by 8.6 percent to 2,650 points with a negative revision risk.

"A rapid resolution of the deficit and competitiveness problems in EMU is not possible -- and consequently nor is a rapid end to the crisis," it says in a note.

"In the U.S., fiscal and monetary policy are reaching the limits of their possibilities; as a result, the outlook for growth and corporate earnings will remain under pressure for a longer period."

