Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland rally 6.5 percent after the European Central Bank says it will buy Italian and Spanish bonds, calming investors nerves over euro zone debt contagion, while Nomura upgrades the UK bank to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

UK-listed banks have fallen more than 20 percent in 2011 as the sector has come under assault from nervous investors over the banks' exposure to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

RBS reported a 678 million pounds loss on Friday, bruised by writedowns on Greek government bonds and Irish customers struggling to repay loans.

Nomura says with RBS's shares now trading at 0.6 times TBV (tangible book value), 30 percent below its 28 pence price target, it raises its rating on the firm to "neutral".

"However, (RBS) shares remain our least preferred UK recommendation. We regard Barclays as better value for those wishing to take the capital markets risks posed by current trading and the ICB. Meanwhile Lloyds is more geared to UK traditional banking recovery."

Lloyds and Barclays are up 5.9 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

