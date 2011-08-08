The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.7 percent, faring worse than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 , which decline 0.1 percent respectively.

Hill & Smith falls 4 percent after Britain's highways infrastructure group's first-half underlying pretax profit declines 25 percent, hurt by a reduction in UK infrastructure spend, and maintains a cautious stance for the rest of the year.

Avon Rubber gains 5.4 percent after announcing a three-year IDIQ (indefinite delivery indefinite quantity) $38 million contract from the US Department of Defense for the continued supply of M61 filters for use with Avon's M50 respirator.

