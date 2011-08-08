Shares in International Ferro Metals rise 12.3 percent after the South African firm says it is looking to ramp up to full production at its first furnace from mid-September and the first delivery of ore has been received at its plant from the new mining operations at Sky Chrome.

"A positive in-line statement that should help provide some relief after recent sell-off. Remains a deep value recovery play, with operation risk starting to recede," Numis says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating.

International Ferro Metals' shares are down 42.6 percent in 2011

To see IFL's statement, please click on

